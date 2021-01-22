NYCHoops - Team Preview: Eagle Academy

Team Preview: Eagle Academy
Coach
Ryan Queen 9th season 2020 20-9 (13-2)
Coach Queen has set a new standard at Eagle Academy becoming the first coach to win the AA Bronx title there. His style of play and dedication to development has his program atop the division the past four seasons.
Where they Went
DaMarco Watson Vision Academy
Vernon Simmons post grad OSL
Edwin Santiago transferred OSL.
Current Players
Coach Queen’s most intriguing prospect on the roster this year is 6”7 Junior wing Asa Kone. He’s making the transition from a post player to the wing and has big expectations this season for Eagle. The jumpshot, handle and confidence are all improving as he could have the opportunity to be his team go to guy. Kone is long, athletic, a great student and has an extremely high ceiling. If he can continue to trust in the coaching staff and develop, he could easily end up at Division 1 program.
A big piece returning for Eagle Academy especially at the point guard position is 5”8 Junior point guard CJ McCullum. McCullum has a great handle, is highly skilled and could be the leader of this group. He’s extremely quick, can finish around the rim and really sees the court well. If Eagle is able to get him to maximize his talent, he could take them far.
A key returning player from the last year’s rotation who will playing his 3rd season on varsity is 6”5 Junior Forward Kwame Opoku. He’s a good post player with a nice mid-range jumper plus is an active shot blocker. Opoku has been improving each season, has a strong body and is expected to be their best rebounder this year.
While listed at only 6”3 Junior forward Khayne Liggins plays like a grown man. Last season as a sophomore he was able to carve out some minutes in the rotation but will be called on more this season with such a young group. He’s a reliable defender, excellent rebounder and brings toughness whenever he’s on the floor. Liggins will have a chance to start this year and even if he comes off the bench, he’ll bring the right attitude and mentality to help his team win games.
Transfers
Myron Bennett is a smooth 6”1 Junior guard who played JV last season at St. Rays before transferring to Eagle Academy. He’s a good shooter from the perimeter and is another projected rotation player who could end up a starter. If the junior can pick up the offense and defensive concepts quickly there’s an opportunity, he could be major contributor.
Next Up
Could tell Coach Queen was excited to talk about what prospects he has coming up to the varsity this season. The first name he mentioned was sharpshooting 6”3 Sophomore guard Johnny Jones. Jones had a tremendous freshmen year on the JV and if it weren’t so crowded on varsity last year could have easily been on the roster. His IQ is off the charts, he’s the best shooter in the program and seems taller every time he walks int he gym. If Jones can reach his full potential this season, he could be their leading scorer and on track to be a Division 1 prospect.
Another prospect with some promise is 6”4 Sophomore forward Kimani Walker who was able to lead the Jv in scoring as Freshman. Walker is highly effective inside with either hand, has a nice mid-range game and will most likely be the first big off the bench. He will bring more toughness to the rotation and another quality athlete who will rebound.
Coach Queen also mentioned 6” Sophomore point guard Roberto Cardenas as another JV player who they will look to contribute this season. He’s improved his body, can finish in traffic, and can really handle the ball. If Cardenas can continue to improve his jumper and take on a leadership role with his teammates, he should have plenty of opportunities.