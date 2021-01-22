NYCHoops - Team Preview: Eagle Academy

Coach

Ryan Queen 9th season 2020 20-9 (13-2) Coach Queen has set a new standard at Eagle Academy becoming the first coach to win the AA Bronx title there. His style of play and dedication to development has his program atop the division the past four seasons.

Where they Went

DaMarco Watson Vision Academy Vernon Simmons post grad OSL Edwin Santiago transferred OSL.

Current Players

Asa Kone

Coach Queen’s most intriguing prospect on the roster this year is 6”7 Junior wing Asa Kone. He’s making the transition from a post player to the wing and has big expectations this season for Eagle. The jumpshot, handle and confidence are all improving as he could have the opportunity to be his team go to guy. Kone is long, athletic, a great student and has an extremely high ceiling. If he can continue to trust in the coaching staff and develop, he could easily end up at Division 1 program. A big piece returning for Eagle Academy especially at the point guard position is 5”8 Junior point guard CJ McCullum. McCullum has a great handle, is highly skilled and could be the leader of this group. He’s extremely quick, can finish around the rim and really sees the court well. If Eagle is able to get him to maximize his talent, he could take them far.

Kwame Opoku

A key returning player from the last year’s rotation who will playing his 3rd season on varsity is 6”5 Junior Forward Kwame Opoku. He’s a good post player with a nice mid-range jumper plus is an active shot blocker. Opoku has been improving each season, has a strong body and is expected to be their best rebounder this year. While listed at only 6”3 Junior forward Khayne Liggins plays like a grown man. Last season as a sophomore he was able to carve out some minutes in the rotation but will be called on more this season with such a young group. He’s a reliable defender, excellent rebounder and brings toughness whenever he’s on the floor. Liggins will have a chance to start this year and even if he comes off the bench, he’ll bring the right attitude and mentality to help his team win games.

Transfers