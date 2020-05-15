News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-15 13:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Team Diallo Elite Top Performers

Stacey Davis
Staff Writer

The Team Diallo Elite team was scheduled to play in prominent north eastern tournaments like Hoop Group and AC Live event. Normally these spring/summer events give student-athletes much needed expo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}