Take Two: Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso
John Calipari appears to be closing in on another monster recruiting class — what else is new? — and this one could be one of the Cats' best in a while.One reason for that, among many, is the recen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news