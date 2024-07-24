Two years ago, we got to see 6’2” PG Taj Bryant (Patrick School, NJ ‘24) win a PSAL title with Eagle Academy Brooklyn. He then took his talents to New Jersey for his final season and was one of the top players in the state. When the basketball year ended, we heard there was a possibility he would jump back to the class of 2025, but he answered all rumors today when he announced he has signed with Sacred Heart.

The PSA Cardinal is an elite lead guard who can create for others, he thrives in transition, is tough as nails and is one the best leaders we’ve evaluated in 2024. We love the intangibles he brings. He makes others around him better. He has some incredible finishing moves around the rim and can be physical himself. Bryant should be able to contribute to their front court immediately whether he earns a starting spot or is used as a spark plug off the bench.

Sacred Heart beat out programs like Portland, LIU, LeMoyne, Holy Cross, NJIT and Robert Morris. He is their fourth commit of the 2024 class and arguably their top prospect. His value will be noticed the second he gets on campus especially the way he competes on both ends of the floor. We love this addition by the Pioneers and don’t be surprised if he named to all-conference freshmen team.



