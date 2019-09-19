News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-19 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

T.J. Long out to prove he's one of the best on Long Island

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

Getting to put on his new schools’ uniform for the first time on Monday it was an impressive performance at the Beacon 158 EYAC Invitational for 6'4" guard T.J. Long (Holy Trinity '20) as even in a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}