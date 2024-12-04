Swann & Jefferson Drown Eagle BK

Eagle cut it to ten, had a huge second foul on 5’11” PG Connor Sprattley (Thomas Jefferson HS, NY ‘25), and looked to make their run. They hit a free throw, turned it over after a stop and 6’5” PG Jahda Swann (Thomas Jefferson HS, NY ‘26) buried a three. Eagle got a stop, hit a three, turned it over and Swann once again answered with a triple. He made two more free throws as Thomas Jefferson took a big 31-15 lead after the first quarter. We know both teams were missing pieces, but we didn’t expect this.

Thomas Jefferson took a 12-4 lead with 4 minutes to go in the first. The Eagles looked shaky, they turned the ball, had the wrong people handling the ball, and were struggling on offense. They then got even worse news when their go-to guy 6’7” F Jeremiah J acobs (Eagle Academy Brooklyn, NY BK ‘25) committed to Sacred Heart and picked up his second foul. We weren’t a huge fan of either call but that’s the game. Thomas Jefferson hit a three to make it 21-9 but received a technical foul for taunting.

This game at the PSAL was huge. The former two-time champions went on the road to face our highest-preseason-ranked team in the league. The atmosphere was incredible; the gym was filled with Thomas Jefferson fans of the Orange Wave and the Eagle Academy Brooklyn faithful. We couldn’t wait to see this one, and while a ton of media was there, Sacred Heart was also in the building.

The Wave had a bucket, a steal, and a layup from Swann as Thomas Jefferson started to heat up. The Eagles scored; Thomas Jefferson hit a free throw. Then after an offensive rebound, Swann drilled another three-ball. He blocked Jacobs at the rim, Eagle scored after an Orange Wave miss. Jefferson canned a corner three, Eagle hit a three, Jeff missed but Swann cleaned it up for two. Eagle Brooklyn got by the defense for two. Swann found his big man for an easy layup. He then stole the ball and found a teammate for an easy two forcing an Eagle timeout.

We saw the crowd jumping as the home team took a 48-24 lead with 2:58 minutes remaining in the second. The teams traded a few misses before Thomas Jefferson scored a layup, and Swann’s steal led to a three before halftime. Eagle just couldn’t handle the press and trailed 53-26 at the half.

Swann found his teammate for three. Eagled scored, got a stop but turned it over once again for an easy two. Swann connects on a deep three, then steals the ball for a reverse slam. Eagle scored but once again Swann answered with an inside score.

He blocked a three, hit two free throws, hit another three but Eagle finally got a triple to fall. Sprattley converted a 4-point play and then hit another three. Eagle hit a free throw and responded with a three. Sprattley scored a three, but Swann stole the ball for a layup. Eagle scored, Sprattley hit free throws and Jacobs got a bucket. Jefferson took an 84-43 lead into the fourth quarter as this one was over.

Swann continued to put on an amazing show in the fourth quarter while Sprattley poured it on. The final was 106-57 and Thomas Jefferson showed why they are considered the most dangerous team in the PSAL. Their motto this year is “No Mercy” and that’s exactly what they showed tonight.

Sprattley had 24 points in limited action due to foul trouble but was impressive during his minutes. We have to admit Swann put together an all-time performance that needs to be talked about. He had 42 points, 13 rebounds, 10 blocks, 9 assists and 6 steals. This young man is special and should be considered one of the top prospects in New York.