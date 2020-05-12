After decades of reporting on New York City high school basketball, veteran scout Tom Konchalski, at the age of 73 penned, his retirement letter in his HSBI Report. Konchalski, who's surveyed student-athletes for over four decades, is considered the gold standard of accessing high school talent. His report was read by hundreds of Division I college coaches.

The High School Basketball Illustrated Report’s motto on scouting has been, “Others tell you where they’ve been. We tell you where they’re going!” The report was made available by subscription and in print publication only, identifying icons like Michael Jordan, LeBron James and countless others before they became stars. As such, Konchalski became an icon and guru in his own right

When it came to scouting, Konchalski had what he categorized as a gold standard player. “In NYC, obviously there’s Kareem Jabbar, who was Lewis Alcindor when he was at Power Memorial Academy. I did not see Bob Cousy in high school he went to Andrew Jackson HS. Connie Hawkins from Boys High was an absolutely great player. Tiny Archibald from DeWitt Clinton developed into a great player. He did not even start as a junior, then as a senior he got better at every level because he worked purposely on his game. Guys like that! Roger Brown was a great player, Kevin Joyce, Kenny Anderson guys like that. Those are the Gold Standards of NYC basketball.” he said in a documentary