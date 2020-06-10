Coronavirus may have ravaged the world but you can’t keep good summer basketball down. The Nike EYBL and other leagues may have shuttered its doors for the summer but one tournament is apparently open for business. “We are definitely doing the Las Vegas Bigtime Tourney,” said CEO/CFO Gary Charles who runs the yearly event. This season’s tournament is scheduled to run July 22 to the 26th at the Las Vegas Basketball Center.

Chet Holmgren (GoldandBlack.com)

The Big time Tournament has already attracted big time teams and players according to Charles. “Grassroots Sizzle (MN) with #1 player Chet Holmgren has committed.” Additionally, Charles said he’s received commitments from Nike EYBL teams including Team Durant, Vegas Elite, Russel Westbrook’s Team Why Not, E1T1 (FL) and Team CP25 with top player Moussa Diabate. Under Amour Teams including Team Breakdown (FL) and Team Curry will also be in attendance. The only confirmed New York teams are Heat Elite and Team New York. How’s the LV Bigtime Tourney getting it done? “The [Las Vegas] governor has already started Phase 2,” said Charles. “By the time we start it should be Phase 3 or 4.”

Moussa Diabate