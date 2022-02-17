Suffolk/Nassau Playoff Updates

The playoffs have begun on Long Island. Here is a summary of games played and games to be played in Nassau and Suffolk Counties

Section XI Class AA First Round

#3SmithtownWest over #14Bayshore 50-37

#4HillsEast over #13SachemNorth 67-43

#5WardMelville over #12WilliamFloyd 55-41

#6Bellport over #11Commack 69-53

#7Copiague over #10Longwood 82-50

#8Huntington over #9Newfield 50-38

2nd Round takes place 2/18





Section XI Class A First Round

#4Hauppauge over #13Amityville 70-45

#12WestBabylon over #5Haborfields 58-54

#7ESM beats #10John Glenn 50-43

#9HillsWest beats #8BBP 55-37

#6Mt. Sinai over #11Rocky Point 79-46

2nd Round takes place 2/17





Section 8 Class A First Round

#17Jericho over #16Long Beach 59-54

#14New Hyde Park over #19GNN 63-50

#21Lawrence over #12NorthShore 45-42

#20Seaford over #13Bethpage 62-49

#18Clarke over #15Great Neck South 51-50

#11Hewlett over #22Wantagh 50-44

2nd Round takes place 2/18





Class C Semi Finals

Pierson defeats Southold 67-41

Greenport over PortJefferson 60-50





Class C Championship

Pierson over Greenport 68-52

The Whalers took control early on dominating the boards. Greenport fought back furiously through the whole game cut the lead 5 in the 4th but ran out of gas. Pierson was lead by 6’4” G Wilson Bennett ‘22 who had 24 points and 14 rebounds.





Class D Championship

BridgeHampton over SmithtownChristian 45-38

The Bees got off to a strong start thanks a couple of threes and a strong performance from G Jai Feaster ‘26 who’s only in 8th grade. They will play the winner of Section 9 but the team and date are still to be determined.





PSAA Quarterfinals

StonyBrook over LuHi B 51-47

PSAA Semis

Portledge over StonyBrook 75-57

Portledge will play Avenues 2/17 7:30 at Long Island Lutheran



