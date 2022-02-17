Suffolk/Nassau Playoff Updates
Suffolk/Nassau Playoff Breakdown
The playoffs have begun on Long Island. Here is a summary of games played and games to be played in Nassau and Suffolk Counties
Round One
Section XI Class AA First Round
#3SmithtownWest over #14Bayshore 50-37
#4HillsEast over #13SachemNorth 67-43
#5WardMelville over #12WilliamFloyd 55-41
#6Bellport over #11Commack 69-53
#7Copiague over #10Longwood 82-50
#8Huntington over #9Newfield 50-38
2nd Round takes place 2/18
Section XI Class A First Round
#4Hauppauge over #13Amityville 70-45
#12WestBabylon over #5Haborfields 58-54
#7ESM beats #10John Glenn 50-43
#9HillsWest beats #8BBP 55-37
#6Mt. Sinai over #11Rocky Point 79-46
2nd Round takes place 2/17
Section 8 Class A First Round
#17Jericho over #16Long Beach 59-54
#14New Hyde Park over #19GNN 63-50
#21Lawrence over #12NorthShore 45-42
#20Seaford over #13Bethpage 62-49
#18Clarke over #15Great Neck South 51-50
#11Hewlett over #22Wantagh 50-44
2nd Round takes place 2/18
Class C Semi Finals
Pierson defeats Southold 67-41
Greenport over PortJefferson 60-50
Class C Championship
Pierson over Greenport 68-52
The Whalers took control early on dominating the boards. Greenport fought back furiously through the whole game cut the lead 5 in the 4th but ran out of gas. Pierson was lead by 6’4” G Wilson Bennett ‘22 who had 24 points and 14 rebounds.
Class D Championship
BridgeHampton over SmithtownChristian 45-38
The Bees got off to a strong start thanks a couple of threes and a strong performance from G Jai Feaster ‘26 who’s only in 8th grade. They will play the winner of Section 9 but the team and date are still to be determined.
PSAA Quarterfinals
StonyBrook over LuHi B 51-47
PSAA Semis
Portledge over StonyBrook 75-57
Portledge will play Avenues 2/17 7:30 at Long Island Lutheran