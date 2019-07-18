News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-18 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Stock Increase for SF Matt Zona

Jgqh5dk16jwbnn6cfigy
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

After a strong June and July playing with his NJ Shoreshots team on the AAU circuit, and with Bergen Catholic H.S. during the Scholastic Events period, the stock of 6'8" Tappan Zee, NY native Matt ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}