Stepinac Wins CHSAA Freshman Chip

BRIARWOOD, NY – In freshman high school basketball, Saturday’s CHSAA championship represented the two goliaths in the league going at it. Both the Iona Prep Gaels and the Stepinac Crusaders had a talented backcourt and a front court that owned the paint.
A physical and hard-fought contest ensued at Archbishop Molloy H.S. but when the dust settled, the Crusaders were the last team standing with a 53 – 45 win over a scrappy Iona Prep squad.
The Gaels pulled ahead early with offense provided by 6’0 SG Chase Brower and 5’8” Kayden Alvarez. Stepinac regrouped as 6’8” big man Elijah Novotny singlehandedly battered Iona Prep inside with pro-moves and tied the game to end the opening quarter.
6’4” Larry Jenkins netted perimeter shots in the second quarter, giving Stepinac a 5-point lead with 4 minutes left in the half. While the Gaels were challenged in the paint, they more than compensated beyond the arc. Powered by Brower, 6’0” Tyrone Mushatt and 5’8” Baylor Lapin, Iona Prep surged ahead of the Crusaders 26 – 22 at the half.
Novotny went to work in the third quarter, scoring in a variety of ways. His ability to play strong in the paint, coupled with a soft touch around the rim and footwork beyond his years was impressive. An emphatic dunk by the freshman hurled Stepinac back in front by six at the end of three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, Novotny elevated his game even more, going into beast mode with his most productive quarter. The power forward scored 13 of his game high 26 points as Stepinac pulled away enroute to an eight-point victory.
Brower and Lapin led Iona Prep with 12 points apiece.