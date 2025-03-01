Stepinac Wins CHSAA Freshman Chip

BRIARWOOD, NY – In freshman high school basketball, Saturday’s CHSAA championship represented the two goliaths in the league going at it. Both the Iona Prep Gaels and the Stepinac Crusaders had a talented backcourt and a front court that owned the paint.

A physical and hard-fought contest ensued at Archbishop Molloy H.S. but when the dust settled, the Crusaders were the last team standing with a 53 – 45 win over a scrappy Iona Prep squad.

The Gaels pulled ahead early with offense provided by 6’0 SG Chase Brower and 5’8” Kayden Alvarez. Stepinac regrouped as 6’8” big man Elijah Novotny singlehandedly battered Iona Prep inside with pro-moves and tied the game to end the opening quarter.