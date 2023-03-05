BRONX, NY – Catholic HS Athletic Association (CHSAA) players have up to four chances to win a varsity championship but only one chance to win a freshmen chip. The Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders entered that rarified air on Saturday when they soundly defeated Iona Prep, 70 – 42, to win the Class AA Intersectional Freshmen Championship.

The Crusaders ended their season with a record of 23 – 1 with their only loss coming during the regular season against Iona Prep. Clearly looking to avenge that blemish, Stepinac came out swinging versus the Gaels and led by 8 points after the first quarter spearheaded by the play of 6’1” Jalen Mehu and 5’9” Brian Hsu.

6’6” Kenny Benedict carried most of the offensive load for Iona Prep in the first half (and second half) but firepower from 6’6” Adonis Ratliff in the second quarter kept the Crusaders well ahead. Stellar floor generalship from 5’10” Jack Coco helped Stepinac maintain a 31 – 22 at the midway point.