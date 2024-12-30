Stepinac Downs Bullis

Bullis missed, Stepinac turned it over then blocked the Bulldogs at the rim before the Crusaders scored. The Bulldogs hit a three, 6’11” W Darius Ratliff (StepinacArchbishop ‘26 answered with a triple, but Bullis canned another three. Stepinac missed, Bullis scored again, Stepinac turned it over the Bulldogs split a pair at the line then got another bucket. Crusader's 6’6” PG Hassan Koureissi (Archbishop Stepinac HS, NY ‘26) connected on a three, and scored again after a stop. Then 6’5” SG Jasiah Jervis Stepinac ‘26 got a hoop for Stepinac, but they gave up another three. The Crusaders missed, Bullis scored, and Jervis answered with a big three to end the first.

On Day 2 of the Jordan Holiday Classic, the final game featured The Bullis School of Maryland and the CHSAA champs Archbishop Stepinac. This Crusader group was hungry to put on a show after watching LuHi knock off Columbus. We broadcast the game on our social media account and will provide a game breakdown.

Stepinac trailed 16-15, they traded multiple empty possessions before Jervis gave them the lead. The Bulldog's 7'0” C Eric Reibe (The Bullis School, MD '25) who is headed to UConn next year got on the board with a free throw. Stepinac missed, Bullis scored but the Crusaders took the lead back with a three. The Bulldogs scored, Stepinac answered, and Bullis missed. The Crusaders knocked down a three and then scored another basket to end the second quarter.

The Crusaders led 28-21 after holding Bullis to just 5 points in the second quarter. Reibe scored inside, and Stepinac missed. Reibe got a big slam dunk, but Jervis hit a three. Bullis split a pair at the line, and Ratliff drilled a triple. Bullis hit back-to-back buckets until a Koureissi layup. Jervis got a steal for a slam, and Bullis missed. Koureissi scored again, and the Bulldogs turned it over, Koureissi was fouled. He split the pair, Bullis hit a three, and Ratliff knocked down a three to end the third quarter.

Stepinac now led 44-33, Bullis hit two free throws and scored again before Ratliff finished an easy layup. The Bulldogs scored, the Crusaders hit two free throws, and Bullis added two more but fouled Jervis. He made both, Reibe answered with a layup, Ratliff made two more freebies, and Bullis hit a three. Stepinac made two more free throws. The Bulldogs scored and fouled quickly. Koureissi made both, Bullis missed a three and that was all she wrote.

The Crusaders won 56-50 after a terrific job by head Coach Pat Massaroni. Jervis was named MVP with 14 points, and Darius Ratliff had 13 points. Koureissi added a big 12 points. Reibe, who struggled early, finished with 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists. This was a nice win for Stepinac who is working hard to get back into the top 25 mix. The Crusaders will look to build off this win and start-up league play next year.