BRONX, NY - Every time Iona Prep was on the fringe of a scoring run or starting to gain momentum in Tuesday's 55-47 NY Diocesan semifinal loss to Stepinac, the Crusaders were there to stymie it.

This much was evident during the third quarter.

Iona Prep's AJ Rodriguez bucketed a straight away 3-pointer. Stepinac responded instantly, as Ben Lyttle scored on a second chance bucket, bulldozing his way to the rim.

What about when Johnny Keenan hits a corner 3-pointer as Iona Prep looks to whittle down the deficit?

No issue at all.

Lyttle elevated, soared to the rim and punched an extravagant one-handed dunk which sent the crowd at Mount St. Michael Academy in the Bronx into a frenzy. With that, Stepinac built an insurmountable 42-29 lead.

Iona Prep got to within seven during the fourth quarter, albeit Boogie Fland stuck an elbow jumper to make it 47-38.

Lyttle, who was named CHSAA "AA" Player of the Week after averaging 18.5 points and 10.5 boards, catalyzed the Crusaders with 12 points and eight boards. Fland scored 10 points to go with six boards and four blocks.

With the win, Stepinac advances to the NY Archdiocesan Championship game against Cardinal Hayes. The game, held at Mount St. Michael, will take place at 1PM on February 25.

Two weeks ago, Stepinac was as stagnant offensively as they've been all season. They came storming back from a 17-2 first half deficit en route to a 44-42 loss to their cross town blood rival in a dizzying Brother Stoldt matchup.

On Tuesday, in avenging the recent loss to the Gaels, Stepinac was an entirely different team. They rediscovered their offensive flow and led early before building a comfortable double digit second half lead.

Stepinac kick started the second quarter with a corner 3-pointer from Howard Eisley Jr.

Fland pulled up from NBA range and hit another trey, as Stepinac lengthened the lead to 23-15.

The Crusaders capped off a 7-0 run as Fland quickly converted a steal into transition run out dunk that extended the lead to 12, 27-15, with 2:20 remaining in the second half.

Braylon Ritvo (nine points, 11 rebounds) got into the lane for a switch handed layup, but Iona Prep finally thwarted the onslaught with a corner 3-pointer from Rodriguez with 12 seconds to play in the first half. Stepinac took a 29-19 lead into halftime.



