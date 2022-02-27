Stepinac Checkmates Cardinal Hayes

MIDDLE VILLAGE, NY – Saturday’s final at Christ the King Regional HS between Archbishop Stepinac and Hayes was more than just the Class “AA” New York Sectional Championship according to Crusader’s head coach Pat Massaroni. “There has been a lot of hype around who’s the best team.”

Massaroni believes their emphatic, 51 – 40, victory over the Cardinals should silence the naysayers. “I think the first half we executed our gameplan taking them out of what they like to do,” said Massaroni.

It was a low scoring affair overall but especially for Hayes. In the first half, the Cardinal’s go-to-guys Toby Awaka and Ian Jackson were held to one field goal collectively in the first half. “We were gonna let somebody else beat us,” said Coach Massaroni.

For a hot minute it appeared as if Hayes was up to the challenge as diminutive 5'9" point guard DJ Victory '22 scored all but two of the Cardinals first half points. Ahead by six after the first quarter, Stepinac increased its advantage to 18 – 10 at the half utilizing a balanced offensive attack spearheaded by 6'3" Samuel Gibbs '22, Boogie Fland '24 and 6'5" Ben Lyttle '23.