BRONX, NY – In addition to the battle for who’s number one in the CHSAA NY Class AA standings, there were quite a few subplots. Sunday’s finale of the PSA Prep Tournament between Archbishop Stepinac was also a Westchester vs the Bronx war with St. Raymond’s located in same borough as Yankee Stadium and Crusaders hailing from White Plains, NY.

After a hard fought war, it appeared as if St. Raymond’s was going to notch its second substantial victory this week, beating Mt. St. Michael on Friday. With a minute left in the game and the Ravens up by 6 points, most of crowd in the packed gym at Mt. Saint Michael’s headed for the exits. By the time they got home, they would’ve been shocked to find out that Stepinac not only overcame their deficit but beat St. Ray’s in overtime, 100 - 93

“The game is not over until the clock hits zero,” said R.J. Davis ‘20. “With 45 seconds left, there’s a lot of game left so in my mind, I wanted to do everything I can to tie the game or get the lead.” The North Carolina bound point guard walked the walk netting 41 points, 7 assists and 2 steals which included draining two free-throws to knot the game at 80 at the end of regulation.