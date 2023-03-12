JAMAICA, NY - The Crusader’s season ended at Hofstra last year when Cardinal Hayes beat them by twenty points in the CHSAA Title game. While Hayes graduated last season’s League MVP they returned a ton of talented prospects and even added a few more. Stepinac also had most of their fire power return and seemed hungry to put on a show at St. John’s University.

Stepinac started with a basket, 6’5” SG Ian Jackson (Cardinal Hayes ’24) drilled a three and then Hayes got a steal for a quick layup. The Crusaders scored, 6’3” PG Adam Njie (Cardinal Hayes ’24) finished a beautiful layup and then 6’3” HG Boogie Fland (Stepinac ‘24) got in the scoring column. Fland soared to the hoop for a layup then hit a deep three on the following possession.

Hayes scored inside, Fland knocked down another deep triple while Njie hit a pull up jumper. The Crusaders scored on the next two trips, 6’5” SG Elijah Moore (Cardinal Hayes ’24) buried a three but Fland once again scored from beyond the arc. Njie quieted the crowd a bit drawing a foul and knocking down both free throws but Fland broke down his man then hit a pull up before the buzzer getting everyone off their feet.

Stepinac took a 23-16 lead into the second quarter with Fland scoring 15 points.

The 5-star prospect Junior from Stepinac completed a huge and1 to start the second but Hayes answered with a quick three. Stepinac scored, then got a triple from 6’1” PG Danny Carbuccia (Stepinac ’25) who was the star of the semifinal game. Jackson scored, Stepinac hit a three, finished a layup plus got a steal from Carbuccia who found Fland ahead of the pack for two. Jackson got by Fland for a bucket, Moore finished over a defender, then drilled a three plus Jackson canned a deep triple.

Hayes was not going away but Fland got free for another bucket the Carbuccia converted one of two at the line. The Crusaders held off the Cardinals run and lead 40-31 after two. Stepinac scored, Hayes hit a free throw, Jackson went 1/2 from the line and then got a triple from Njie. Stepinac scored inside, Carbuccia converted two free throws and Moore sunk a three for Hayes. Junior UNC committed scored; the Crusaders answered but Jackson finished an acrobatic layup.

Carbuccia missed the free throw after scoring the basket, Moore scored then each team traded buckets. Fland found an open teammate for three but Jackson was able to drill another shot beyond the arc to cut the lead to seven. The bigs set a screen for Fland who scored, Moore the recent Syracuse commit knocked down a three while Carbuccia sprinted down court for a layup.

Njie hit a free throw, Stepinac turned it over but Hayes missed then called a timeout. Stepinac lead 60-53 with 4:19 when Njie got fouled and made both free throws. Boogie finished a monster lay up through a ton of contact and got the foul call but missed the free throw. Njie converted a tough and1, Carbuccia nailed a triple from the top of the key but Njie scored again.

Hayes fouled to get to 1/1 and Stepinac missed the free throw. The Cardinals scored to cut it 3 with 1:21 remaining left in the game. Fland hit two free throws, Njie went 1/2 from the line and once again Fland scored after draining clock. Moore hit an insane three off a great set play then they fouled Fland still only in single bonus. Fland missed as Njie raced up the floor then to the basket drawing multiple defenders. He kicked out, they found Jackson for three but the shot didn’t fall as Fland dribbled out the time.

This game was an instant classic and played at a very high level. The MVP was clearly Fland who lead all scorers with 30 points including some terrific highlights and Carbuccia added a big 13. Hayes was led by Jackson with 18 points, Njie had 17 and Moore chipped in 15. Two elite and terrific programs who could easily be back again next season. Congratulations to Head Coach Pat Massaroni and his staff for bringing home another CHSAA title for Stepinac.



