BROOKLYN, NY- Coming off a season a year ago where they were the PSAL Queens Borough Champions expectations for the 2019-2020 season are even higher for the John Bowne Wildcats. They want to compete for a City Championship this time around and wanted to make an early season statement on Saturday afternoon against Thurgood Marshall Academy at the Bridge 2 Greatness Thanksgiving Classic.

The Panthers were the #4 seed in the City Playoffs a year ago with Bowne being the #8 seed. That meant coming in the Wildcats had a chip on their shoulder with a point to prove that there is no doubt who the team to reckon with and watch is this year.

From near start to finish it was point proven by John Bowne as they controlled the game from start to finish as their length and aggressiveness defensively stifled the Panthers offensively, while on the other side the Wildcats did just about anything they wanted from the perimeter and in the paint as led by Aguibou Balde '21 and his 14 points it was Bowne running away for a 70-40 victory.

Admitting that they had something to prove as a team against a Thurgood Marshall Academy squad that is routinely among the best in the PSAL, Wildcats head coach John Tsapelas said that the main thing he wanted his group to show on Saturday was that regardless of the opposition put in front of them that no one was going to work harder.

"One of the things we are trying to preach this year is we don't want to be outworked by anybody, we believe if we work harder than any other team, we see the rest will fall into place," Tsapelas explained.

That mindset was evident early as Bowne had 5 blocked shots in the opening quarter alone as each time the likes of Kevin Dinkins '20 or John Easley '20 tried to attack the basket there was one of the Wildcats bigs ready to meet them and swat the ball out of the way. Combine that with the fact that Balde and Amadou Diallo '21 had things going from behind the arc off great ball movement and quickly it was Bowne with a double-digit lead.

It was 17-6 after a quarter and the Bowne barrage only continued from there as the Wildcats hit on 5 of 8 from three point range in the opening half, and with their length continuing to be an issue for TMA the lead was bumped all the way up to 36-15 for John Bowne at the break.