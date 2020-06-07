STANFORD, Calif. – Joining the men's basketball program as the fifth prospect in the class of 2024, Stanford has announced the signing of Michael O'Connell. He joins the program from Blair Academy in New Jersey.

"The more I got to know Michael and his family, the more excited I became," said Jerod Haase, the Anne and Tony Joseph Director of Men's Basketball. "He is invested, tough, and selfless. He is a winner, and will immediately come in and improve our program."

O'Connell averaged 18 points, five rebounds and five assists per game as a senior for Blair Academy, where he was a first team all-state and all-league selection and led the team to the 2019-20 MAPL Championship. Prior to his senior season at Blair Academy, O'Connell was a three-year varsity player for Chaminade (N.Y.), where he was a three-time all-league selection and the 2018-19 NSCHSAA Player of the Year.

"Michael is a born leader and proven competitor - the type of person that will thrive in our culture," continued Haase. "His success playing a variety of sports at such a high level proves how special of an athlete he is, and he will only continue to improve on the basketball court over his career at Stanford."

O'Connell was also a standout on the lacrosse field, where he was a three-time Under Armour All-American midfielder, and Inside Lacrosse's No. 81 recruit in the country.

Stanford finished 20-12 overall in 2019-20, and remained solidly in contention for an NCAA Tournament berth throughout a season shortened by the COVID-19 global pandemic.



