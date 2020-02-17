MIDDLE VILLAGE, NY – It’s been a tough season for Christ the King but things started to pick-up in February when the Royals strung together seven wins in a row. With the CHSAA Brooklyn/Queens championships on the horizon, C.T.K. needed three things to happen to go from almost worst to first in their league’s standing. They needed to beat the NYCHoops.net #1 ranked St. Raymond Ravens and they also needed Xaverian and St. Francis Prep to lose.

Xaverian did their part, getting clobbered by 18 points to unranked Holy Cross. That turned out to be a moot point for the Royals who fell short to the Ravens on Sunday, 75 – 66.

St. Raymond head coach Jorge Lopez knew that the Royals were going to come at them hard to get that eighth win in a row, to end the regular season on the most positive of notes. “We knew that they were a really good shooting team and they were hot,” said Lopez. “Our job was to make sure we contained them.”

It was senior night at Christ the Kings and most of the starters were temporarily replaced by upper classmen but a trey by Royals Ryan Myers ‘20 at the onset of first quarter set the tone that things were not going to be warm and fuzzy. A three-two zone managed to not only keep the Ravens at bay but gave C.T.K. a slight lead until midway through the quarter when the starters returned.