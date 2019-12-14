BRONX, NY – The Ravens may not be the biggest team in the CHSAA but they're fast becoming known as the most relentless. Three teams had already fallen prey to St. Ray’s quick, fast and in a hurry style of basketball and on Friday, Mt. Saint Michael became the fourth with an 82-74 home invasion by the Ravens.

“It starts with our defense,” said St. Raymond head coach Jorge Lopez. “I tell the guys every day that we’re going to have to be aggressive on the defensive end.”

According to Lopez, the Ravens offensive opportunities blossom from defensive stops but it was a battle of wills from the onset. The Mountaineers took an early lead as Ibrahim Wattera ‘20 was a load for St. Ray’s to handle in the paint along with instant offense from their speedy point guard Hawkins. However, the duo of Malachi Smith ‘21 and Luis Kortright ‘20 matched the Mount’s intensity, providing the Ravens with ample transition point opportunities.

Basically, knotted at the end of the first quarter, both teams were attempting to leave it imprint on the game. The Ravens gained the upper hand midway through the second quarter by implementing superior ball movement with crisp passes that kept the Mountaineers shifting and hedging. By the half, the Ravens turned a one-point advantage into a solid 46 – 32 lead.