BRONX, NY- Since their season ended in disappointment a year ago the date March 15th 2020 has been on the mind of St. Raymond junior guard Malachi Smith '21. That's the date of the CHSAA Intersectional Championship Game, and each day before practice he reminds his teammates that this time around, they intend to be playing for a title on that Sunday.

The Ravens got off to a good start in their quest to put themselves in position to make that happen after opening the season on Tuesday with a win over Holy Cross, though Friday's home matchup against Cardinal Hayes at least on paper looked like it would be much more difficult.

For a half of play it was a hotly contested close contest, but once Smith got in his groove there was no stopping St. Ray's as led by Smith's 21 points, the 20 points of Gary Grant '20, and the 15 from Luis Kortright '20 it was all Ravens in the second half as they stifled and stymied the Cardinal Hayes offense to roll to an 84-64 victory.

First things first is setting an early tone. St. Raymond head coach Jorge Lopez is liking the fact that his team has rallied around the March 15th date, but at the same time he wants to make sure they prove themselves worthy of being a contender to get there on the court, with Friday being another opportunity for them to showcase what they could do against a Cardinals team that has long been one of the CHSAA's best.

"Cardinal Hayes is our biggest rival and out boys were pretty pumped coming into today's game," Lopez stated. "I think the key for us though was maintaining our composure and understanding we have to get this win and just try and go 2-0 in the league."

It's far too early Lopez said for anyone on the Ravens to assume that they have arrived with the head man believing there is still a lot of work to do to prove that they are deserving of the attention they may be on the verge of receiving.

As the game was about to begin in a packed Ravens Nest it was easy to see that Hayes was without their head coach in Joe Lods who is serving the first of a four-league game suspension for the use of ineligible players at the CHSAA Team Camp in June. That meant Tim Philp would be the man in charge for the Cardinals as this one got underway.

From the outset it was easy to see the marquee matchup on the floor as Smith was asked to stick on Hayes star guard Julien Soumaoro '20. It was his task to limit anything Soumaoro could do and prove himself not just as an elite weapon offensively, but as a lockdown defender as well.

That's exactly what Smith did as he limited Soumaoro to just 5 points in the opening half, with none coming in the second quarter as Smith said it was his desire to make a statement to those watching that he is the top guard in New York City without debate.

"The focus on the game and the key to victory for us was to lock him up and I just took that very personal," Smith explained. "Me and him are the top two guards in the city and I wanted to make sure I was able to do my job on him."

He more than did that as he stifled Soumaoro, though it was Toby Awaka '22 who in his varsity debut was a dominating force inside for the Cardinals as he had 13 in the opening half.