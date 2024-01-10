The CHSAA Long Island Champs Chaminade HS hosted St. Raymonds HS (NY), which is one of the top programs in NYC. The game was an incredible back-and-forth that featured a lot of offense. St. Ray’s got the first bucket, Chaminade hit the first three, St. Ray’s scored but gave up another triple. St Raymonds 6’4” SG Elijah Cherry (St. Raymonds HS, NY ‘24) knock down a three, Chaminade scored, Ravens finished a layup but the Flyers connected on another three. Ray’s scored inside, Chaminade hit two free throws, 6’5” SF Brandon Stores Jr. (St. Raymonds HS, NY ‘25) finished a layup but the Flyers answered with a bucket of their own. Stores scored, Flyers hit a layup, Stores got free for an easy bucket but Chaminade once again answered with a deep three. Raven scored with little time on the clock to take a slight 20-19 lead after first quarter.

The energy from the crowd was up as the Flyers started the second with a three. Then went 1/2 from the line plus got a steal for two. Stores grabbed an offensive rebound, threw it back in for two. The Raven got a steal for a bucket but 6'0” PG Kyle Dillon (Chaminade HS, NY ‘26) blew by his man for basket. Chaminade 6’2” G Ricky Gunther (Chaminade HS, NY ‘25) hit a free throw. Rays scored, Dillon hit a shot and Stores scored inside once again. Dillon went 1/2 from the line, Ravens hit a pair, Dillon got by the defense for an easy two. Rays missed and Chaminade scored after a great pass. Ray’s got a hoop, Flyers hit two free throws, Stores buried a deep three but Chaminade connected on one as well. Then very late with seconds remaining St. Ray’s hit a shot at the buzzer that many argued was late but they counted the bucket cutting Chaminade lead to just four heading into the break. The Ravens opened up the quarter with back to back buckets. Chami scored, Stores finished inside for two then Rays converted two free throws. Gunther beat his man to bucket for two, Stores scored, Chaminade answered but the Ravens converted a massive and1. Gunther scored, Rays answered, Flyers hit two free throws and so did Cherry.