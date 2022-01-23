St. Ray’s gets blasted by Bosco

NEW ROCHELLE, NY -This Saturday we got a chance to attend the New York vs New Jersey Catholic League Showcase held at Iona College. The first game of the event featured a young St. Ray’s team against a tough Don Bosco Prep group. While the Ravens are talented and have been successful this season they got off to a poor start and struggled to get back in it all game. DBP was just too much took down St. Ray’s 76-57 to give NJ a 1-0 lead.

Here’s our recap.

The Ironmen of Don Bosco Prep had size, were physical and got clicking early. While they had a very balanced quarter scoring wise 6’5” SG Dylan Harper ‘24 had some big baskets to help spark 13-0 run. St. Ray’s responded with their own little run to end the 1st but found themselves down 21-11.

While the Ravens found some momentum offensively, they couldn’t seem to slow down Don Bosco in any way. St. Ray’s got two free throws from 6’4” SF Brandon Stores ‘25 and that’s only place they could score any points going 11-12 in the half. The Ironmen had 30 points in the paint and a few big steals from 6’2” G Isaiah Edmond ‘22 which led to 19 points off turnovers.

Don Bosco led 38-26 at the half and showed no signs of slowing in the second half. Rays was able to connect on a three and get a few baskets from Stores but once again found it hard to get stops. Harper, Edmond, and company were having their way with the defense finishing with a 19-point quarter.

The Ravens trailing 57-44 after three got back-to-back buckets to cut the lead down to 7. Harper scored igniting the Ironmen’s own 7-0 run to get the lead back up to 14 at the 4:06 mark. Edmond helped seal the down the stretch with a few key buckets to help Don Bosco finish off the Ravens 76-57.

New Jersey takes a 1-0 lead in the series with Edmond scoring 17 points and Harper who looked like the best player on the floor adding 15. Stores was the most impressive Raven in the loss finishing with 10 points.



