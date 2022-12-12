MIDDLE VILLAGE, NY – Staten Island served notice to the top of the CHSAA food chain on Sunday evening at the NY Hoops Festival, gnawing Archbishop Stepinac to the bone and then beating them, 66 - 63. Defeating one of the best teams in the nation in one of the best leagues in the nation is no small feat but the Eagles pulled it off with surgical precision.

“We knew Stepinac was a talented team with two high major guards, “ said St. Peter’s Head Coach Ryan Woods. “So, we wanted to make it difficult for them. Force tough shots, crowd ‘em when they get in the paint and wall up when they get close to the rim.”

While that strategy would prove to be effective, it had to marinate for a while. In the opening quarter, it appeared as if the Crusaders had the appropriate spice. Danny Carbuccia, one of the two guards Woods spoke of along with the powerful 6’5” Ben Lyttle inside gave Stepinac a three-point lead heading into the second quarter.

In what would be a low scoring half, Stepinac did enough to lead 31 – 28 at the half but not enough to deter the Eagles from attempting to take off. Although they were still losing at the half, St. Peter’s was able to hold Boogie Fland, one of the most coveted guards in the United States to two free throws and a bucket in the first half.

As the third quarter began, the attentiveness of the plethora of College coaches in the stands, including the likes of head coaches St. John’s Mike Anderson and Memphis’s Juwon Howard, also intensified. The momentum shift was palpable.