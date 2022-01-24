St. Peter’s push past Iona Prep

NEW ROCHELLE, NY - The second matchup in the NY vs NJ Catholic League Showcase features Iona Prep and St. Peter’s Prep. These two gritty teams have excellent coaching staffs and special Seniors. Iona started the game off on a 12-2 run making history unfortunately for the Gaels they only scored 30 points the rest of the game. St. Peter’s who struggled offensively as well were able to grind out a 51-42 win. Here’s the full story.

Iona got going early with their captain 6’5” SF R.J. Greene ‘22 leading the way 7 points in the 1st including a huge and1 sparking a 12-2 run. St. Peter’s couldn’t get anything to fall finishing the quarter 1-11 from the field. Thankfully, they converted a few free throws but were down 14-6 after the 1st quarter.

St. Peter’s continued to not make shots but got Iona to turn the ball over multiple times leading to back-to-back baskets. 6’3” SG Mark Armstrong ‘22 who’s committed to Villanova got a floater to finally fall and went 6-6 from the line. The Marauders were closing the gap getting stop after stop when they finally grabbed the lead 17-16. Iona scored then got a big bucket from Greene to get a three-point lead when Armstrong flew up the court for a lay in at the buzzer.

Iona Prep leading 20-19 at the half-traded baskets with Peter’s to start the third then got a special deuce from Greene who scored his 1,000th point for the program. The game stopped as the crowd and both benches honored Greene who’s had a terrific career in the CHSAA. Greene’s finish got them up 25-21 when the Marauders dug in collecting multiple stops. St. Peter’s were scoring and found themselves up 30-25 after a big Armstrong throw down.

The Gaels tied it up at 30 apiece when St. Peter’s got an And1 converted plus scored again. Iona knocked down a late three to cut the deficit to 1 entering the fourth.

Greene cut through lane for a score after the Gaels scored on their first possession, but Armstrong converted a big and1. The score being tied 39-39 with 5:47 left to go it looked like it was going to be a nail biter. Unfortunately for the Gaels too many turnovers and sloppy play down the stretch help St. Peter’s to victory.

Iona could only muster 3 more points in the last 6 minutes leading to St. Peter’s winning 51-42. Armstrong despite going 5/21 from the field had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Greene really had a fantastic night earned his 1,000th point and finished with 16 and 9.



