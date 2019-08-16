News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-16 11:16:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

St. John's offers AR point guard

Qlami7o499msckfsdnso
DeAnte' Mitchell
Staff Writer

St. John's head coach Mike Anderson has done a wonderful job so far in New York with the local talent. He has already identified his guys and offered numerous student-athletes throughout the tri-st...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}