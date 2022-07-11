St. John's Offers 2025 Wing

As they continue cast a wide net and pursue an array of promising underclassmen across the country this season, St. John's has now offered Class of 2025 product Chris Nwulu of the Vegas Elite.

The rising sophomore has undergone a quick maturation process this summer, growing into a versatile 6-foot-7 frame and guarding every position defensively. Currently plying his trade at traditional Las Vegas prep power Bishop Gorman, Cherenfant has surfaced as versatile scoring threat with an all-around offensive toolset this summer.

His scoring continued during the EYBL event in Kansas City, as Nwulu scored 17 points and pressured the ball early and often (piling up a game-best four steals) during an 83-77 victory over The Syndicate.

Nwulu has the type of wide ranging, advanced feel for the game that enables him to impact every statistical category. He's an active presence on the offensive and defensive glass and a unique threat as a better passer than credited for.

Part of Nwulu's rapid transformation and evolution has been turning a once cringe worthy jump shot into a dependable component of his game. With his length, ferocious end to end athleticism, and the unbridled energy and passion he plays with, Nwulu has suddenly become attractive to high majors.

With his blanketing pressure as a perimeter defender and ability to switch on guards, Nwulu has cemented himself as a national level recruited since garnering an offer from Kenny Payne and the new coaching staff at Louisville.

He's added recent offers from Arizona State, UCLA, and Washington State.

Greg "Shoes" Vetrone has been actively recruiting the EYBL circuit, where Nwulu has played up with the Vegas Elite in the 16s. Nwulu brings the intangibles that are appealing in today's game with his ability to put the ball on the deck like a guard and create his shot off the bounce and finish through hard contact.

While St. John's fans are keeping close tabs on the development of 6-foot-8 Christ The King point forward Brandon Williams this summer, with many expressing confidence in the likelihood of an upcoming commitment, Carl Cherenfant could be a lean.

Sources indicate that the 6-foot-7 Calvary Christian (FL) has tightened his relationship with the coaching staff and a SJU commitment within the next two months wouldn't be a shocker.

Of course, in today's topsy turvy, unpredictable and ever evolving world of recruiting, with immeasurable outside factors such as NIL coming into play at the 11th hour, nothing is ever certain.

Brandon Gardner's commitment was the last time a safe, surefire bet in recruiting materialized as expected for St. John's in recent memory.

From the time SJU started recruiting Gardner, St. John’s had the upper hand over LSU, Auburn, Georgetown, Alabama, Ole Miss, and the various other programs involved during the process.

The fast-paced attack Mike Anderson enforces, and the family environment of the program were both appealing to Gardner. There was also a close family relationship between Gardner's family and assistant coach Von Macon.

While the process won’t unfold as smoothly as it did with Gardner with other recruits, a high-profile prospect of his caliber's commitment gives SJU a roll of momentum moving forward.

While Cheranfant didn't post gaudy numbers at the South Florida-based program this past season, he's embraced a bigger offensive role this summer.

As a hard finishing 6-foot-7 forward with a deep and dependable outside shot and the length and defensive versatility, Cherenfant has a college ready game which translates.



