Selecting the Red Storm over Dayton , Illinois , Pitt and Seton Hall, Alexander is an aggressive guard on both ends. He stands just at 5-foot-10, but is a compact and stronger guard that has seemingly competed against the best and versus those much older than him throughout his high school upbringing. A willing energy giver on both ends of the floor, the expectations are for Alexander to be a day one contributor beginning next fall.

The first full recruiting class fo r Mike Anderson at St. John’s has now officially begun. Rivals150 guard Posh Alexander , one of the best local prospects, committed to the Red Storm on Thursday evening, giving Anderson a fiery, tough-nosed and competitive prospect found within the 2020 class.

Attending Our Saviour Lutheran in Brooklyn, New York, Alexander sits as one of the top ranked seniors within the Big East program’s locale. Keeping the best talent at home for college has become a consistent theme during Anderson’s first few months on the job and with Alexander, the Red Storm will enroll the ideal playmaker for their specific playing style.

Alexander has been a rather heavily recruited target for more than a year now and for good reason. He brings a mature and consistent approach to the floor which was on display this summer on the Nike EYBL circuit. Running with the New York Lightning bunch, he posted per-game averages of 12.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

The three-star guard kicks off St. John’s 2020 class. Minutes should be available in the backcourt upon his enrollment next fall as the Red Storm continue to pursue many other options entering the fall months.