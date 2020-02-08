FLUSHING, NY – After traveling to Fresh Meadow and losing to the Terriers on January 24th, you can be sure that Holy Cross was looking forward to serving up healthy doses of get-back to St. Francis Prep during their home court rematch on Friday evening. While Knights put up a good fight from beginning to end, St. Francis Prep stuck to Holy Cross’s go-to-guy like glue and pressured the Knights until there was no more time on the clock and the final score was 46 -44 in favor of the Terriers.

“Our strategy was to play as hard of a defense as we can,” said St. Francis Prep head coach Jimmy Lynch who admitted that the Terriers perimeter shots weren’t falling at first. The Knights shot weren’t falling either but they held a one point lead after the warm-up quarter ended. Holy Cross seemingly had St. Francis Prep in check when the team’s 6’2” fearless leader Todd Rochelle ‘21 picked up two early fouls and had to ride the bench for the first half.

The Terriers began to get a little separation in the second quarter. “We had to make a change,” said Lynch. “When we started driving the ball we were a little bit better but our threes just weren’t falling tonight.”

As a team that might be true but clutch perimeter shots by 5’11” Chance Morrish ‘22 helped propel SFP to a 27 – 16 halftime advantage. During the intermission the Holy Cross crowd reeling as they tried to process the 20 – 2 run that left their Knights in a hole.