St. Francis Prep Smothers Scanlan
FRESH MEADOWS, NY - We got a chance to watch #2 ranked St. Francis Prep host #7 Monsignor Scanlan Tuesday late afternoon. The Terriers are off to a 6-1 start and were prepared to slow down Scanlan. Each team had talented prospects on the floor making plays, but Prep took an 11 point in the lead at half and didn’t let up. St. Francis Prep’s offense was just too much as they held off Scanlan for 59-44 victory. Here’s our recap
Prep got off to 9-2 run in the first few minutes with 3 inside finishes by SF Jaden Daughtry ‘22. Monsignor Scanlan got three baskets from F Jalen Loque ‘23 but unfortunately that was all they could get. The Terriers were able to connect on 4 three pointers including 2 from PG Vere Anthony ‘25 who was excellent in the first half. Saint Francis Prep finished the quarter with a deep two and found themselves up 22-6 after 1.
Each team traded baskets when Daughtry threw down a monster dunk over a Scanlan defender and then found CG Latiek Briscoe ‘22 for three. The Crusaders answered with a 6-0 run until Briscoe nailed a pull up jumper and Daughtry finished a layup. Scanlan got two free throws from CG Nasir Rodriguez ‘24 and a late three to cut Preps lead to 11.
The score now 33-22 Scanlan got a quick hoop from Loque before Daughtry had a little 3-0 run. Rodriguez and Briscoe traded baskets, Scanlan had a quick 5-0 run when Briscoe hit another jumper plus Prep finished a lob got the the foul but missed the free throw. Loque was able to finish again for Scanlan but after a big Daughtry block Briscoe finished inside giving Prep a 47-33 lead headed into the fourth.
The Crusaders played better after the first but too many sloppy turnovers that eventually caught up to them in the fourth. Combine that with bad shot selection and a poorly timed technical Scanlan found themselves out of the game. Prep was just too much offensively and defensively connecting on 7 threes and only allowing 2.
Prep had great performances from Briscoe whose stock is red hot and finished with a game high 19. Daughtry who’s stock is on the rise as well had some high light plays, stuffed the stat sheet, and finished with 14. Vere chipped in 7, Loque had a team high 15 points for the Crusaders with Rodriguez adding 12. The Terriers have excellent guard play plus exceptionally good Seniors. While they lost Scanlan has talented pieces they just need an identity.