St. Francis Prep Smothers Scanlan

FRESH MEADOWS, NY - We got a chance to watch #2 ranked St. Francis Prep host #7 Monsignor Scanlan Tuesday late afternoon. The Terriers are off to a 6-1 start and were prepared to slow down Scanlan. Each team had talented prospects on the floor making plays, but Prep took an 11 point in the lead at half and didn’t let up. St. Francis Prep’s offense was just too much as they held off Scanlan for 59-44 victory. Here’s our recap

Prep got off to 9-2 run in the first few minutes with 3 inside finishes by SF Jaden Daughtry ‘22. Monsignor Scanlan got three baskets from F Jalen Loque ‘23 but unfortunately that was all they could get. The Terriers were able to connect on 4 three pointers including 2 from PG Vere Anthony ‘25 who was excellent in the first half. Saint Francis Prep finished the quarter with a deep two and found themselves up 22-6 after 1.

Each team traded baskets when Daughtry threw down a monster dunk over a Scanlan defender and then found CG Latiek Briscoe ‘22 for three. The Crusaders answered with a 6-0 run until Briscoe nailed a pull up jumper and Daughtry finished a layup. Scanlan got two free throws from CG Nasir Rodriguez ‘24 and a late three to cut Preps lead to 11.