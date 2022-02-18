St. Francis Prep Cages Lions
FRESH MEADOWS, NY - After suffering a loss on Tuesday to Stepinac, the NYCHoops.net #1 ranked team North of NYC, the #2 ranked Terriers needed a win to get back on the right track before the playoffs begin. Thursday presented that opportunity as they hosted the #10 ranked Bishop Loughlin Lions.
St. Francis Prep rose to the occasion, quicky caging the #10 Lions enroute to a easy 72 – 48 win. Implementing a swarming defense and up-tempo offense from the get-go, SFP paced by quickfire perimeter shooting from 6’1” Josh Pascarelli ‘23, jumped out from by seven points by the end of the first quarter.
6’2” Latiek Briscoe ‘22 and 6’6” Jaden Daughtry ‘22 continued to pile on points in the second quarter and the Terriers advantage grew to 19 points with 3:50 left in the half before Loughlin fired back. 6’3” Jakai Sanders ‘24 and 5’11” Christian Joe ‘22 sparked the Lions late in the second quarter. A basket by Joe ended the quarter, and the Brooklyn squad was only down 36 – 26.
The Lions managed to further decrease its deficit 6 points midway through the third quarter, but St. Francis Prep would not be denied. Pascarelli resumed his aerial attack and the Terriers lead improved to 16 points as the final quarter began.
While Bishop Loughlin continued to fight, it was an uphill battle. Down 21 points with 3:19 left to play, the Lions and Terriers eventually subbed out and St. Francis Prep won by 24.
Briscoe led St. Francis Prep with 24 points with Pascarelli adding 21 points. Sanders was high man for Bishop Loughlin with 20 points.