St. Francis Prep Cages Lions

FRESH MEADOWS, NY - After suffering a loss on Tuesday to Stepinac, the NYCHoops.net #1 ranked team North of NYC, the #2 ranked Terriers needed a win to get back on the right track before the playoffs begin. Thursday presented that opportunity as they hosted the #10 ranked Bishop Loughlin Lions.

St. Francis Prep rose to the occasion, quicky caging the #10 Lions enroute to a easy 72 – 48 win. Implementing a swarming defense and up-tempo offense from the get-go, SFP paced by quickfire perimeter shooting from 6’1” Josh Pascarelli ‘23, jumped out from by seven points by the end of the first quarter.

6’2” Latiek Briscoe ‘22 and 6’6” Jaden Daughtry ‘22 continued to pile on points in the second quarter and the Terriers advantage grew to 19 points with 3:50 left in the half before Loughlin fired back. 6’3” Jakai Sanders ‘24 and 5’11” Christian Joe ‘22 sparked the Lions late in the second quarter. A basket by Joe ended the quarter, and the Brooklyn squad was only down 36 – 26.