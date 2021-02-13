NYCHoops - St. Doms pulls away from Chaminade

OYSTER BAY, NY -The Catholic League began their schedule Friday night, and we got a chance to cover St. Dominic hosting Chaminade High School.

This being the first Catholic League game we’ve been able to attend it felt a bit strange with the gym being completely empty and bench spaced out on the sidelines. The feeling in pregame was that each has had such little time together that it may lead to rust and started off that way early int he first quarter. Each team traded some empty possessions until our preseason pick for Catholic League player of the year Junior guard Khalil London was able to get to the line and convert both free throws. While the defense focused on London Sophomore 6”5 forward Jakai Lester was able get free to finish inside with a couple of baskets to help push Doms to a 14-13 lead after 1.

St. Doms was able to finish the quarter strong, but the Flyers decided to speed up the pace leading some turnovers. Chaminade was able to turn those turnovers into points especially senior guard Cooper Francis who had 9 points in the half. The Flyers who have many question marks besides Francis for this season may have found a big piece of the puzzle in Junior forward Deepuk Edmonds. Edmonds a long lefty was able to knock down two big threes in the 2nd quarter and lead all scorers with 10. London was able to keep Doms in front until a late turnover and a layup at the buzzer by Francis had Chaminade up 26-25 at the break.