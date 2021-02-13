NYCHoops - St. Doms pulls away from Chaminade

St. Doms pulls away from Chaminade
OYSTER BAY, NY -The Catholic League began their schedule Friday night, and we got a chance to cover St. Dominic hosting Chaminade High School.
This being the first Catholic League game we’ve been able to attend it felt a bit strange with the gym being completely empty and bench spaced out on the sidelines. The feeling in pregame was that each has had such little time together that it may lead to rust and started off that way early int he first quarter. Each team traded some empty possessions until our preseason pick for Catholic League player of the year Junior guard Khalil London was able to get to the line and convert both free throws. While the defense focused on London Sophomore 6”5 forward Jakai Lester was able get free to finish inside with a couple of baskets to help push Doms to a 14-13 lead after 1.
St. Doms was able to finish the quarter strong, but the Flyers decided to speed up the pace leading some turnovers. Chaminade was able to turn those turnovers into points especially senior guard Cooper Francis who had 9 points in the half. The Flyers who have many question marks besides Francis for this season may have found a big piece of the puzzle in Junior forward Deepuk Edmonds. Edmonds a long lefty was able to knock down two big threes in the 2nd quarter and lead all scorers with 10. London was able to keep Doms in front until a late turnover and a layup at the buzzer by Francis had Chaminade up 26-25 at the break.
While each team struggled to find their footing early on it felt the momentum and play was starting to pick up. However, it was the opposite as St. Dom’s began turning the ball over and the Flyers couldn’t make a shot. The teams both grinded out most of the 3rd with the score being tied 31-31 with 2:20 left to go. A big three pointer by senior wing Don Mays gave St. Doms a 40-38 lead headed into the fourth.
This game absolutely changed the second the 4th quarter began as London buried a corner three. Chaminade who couldn’t seem to hit a shot got even colder to start the 4th as Doms figured out a way to slow down Francis and Edmonds. The Bayhawks on the other hand got red hot scoring on almost every possession as London and Mays began to take over. They were able to rebound well, force tough shots and took any confidence the Flyers had away.
St. Dom’s second half defense paired with London’s 4 quarter helped turned a close game into a lob sided one with the final of 66-50.
Francis and Edmonds were bright spots for the Flyers as they combined for 29 points. London was sensational down the stretch scoring 14 of his game high 26 in the 4th. Mays played the best we’ve seen him to play to date finishing with 15 points and 15 rebounds. If St. Dom's can get Mays and Lester to play consistently well with London, they could potentially win the league only time will tell.