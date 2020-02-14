BROOKLYN, NY -South Shore and Brooklyn Collegiate met in the 2nd round of the Brooklyn Borough Championship and they couldn’t come up with a winner in regulation. The game went to overtime and South Shore was able to take control and run away with it in those extra 4 minutes. South Shore knocked visiting Brooklyn Collegiate out of the tournament with a 102-94 win. It didn’t appear likely that South Shore was going to be able to win after the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Collegiate was dominating on the boards and were in control, holding a 66-53 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter. However, something happened in the fourth quarter that spurred South Shore to get back in the game. South Shore was trailing Brooklyn Collegiate 73-58 a couple of minutes into the 4th quarter. South Shore guard Dante Prescott ‘20 hit his 2nd three pointer of the period from the right corner. After a South Shore timeout, Prescott found fellow senior Marcus Burnett in the corner for another three. That score forced Brooklyn Collegiate to call a timeout to try and slow down the momentum that was building on the other side. It didn’t work. Burnett had his fuse lit. He answered a drive by Brooklyn Collegiate’s Jaylin Anderson with a nice dribble drive for a lay-up. BC called another timeout, obviously trying to put the flame out. Once again, it didn’t work.

Ziare Wells

Burnett, who scored 18 points, hit a three near the left sideline that would have been deep if it was an NBA game. In a high school game, it was just ridiculous where he shot the ball and knocked the shot down. Two more free throws by the Vikings and all of a sudden the game was close. South Shore was only trailing by 4 points with 4 minutes left in regulation. The game was coming to an end, but the official’s whistles made sure that the end would come slow, and South Shore were getting to the line just a little more than Brooklyn Collegiate.

Still, Brooklyn Collegiate still had an 85-79 lead with 1:17 left in regulation and guard Tahron Allen ‘21 (14 points) on the line for two free throws. Allen missed both chances at making it a 3 possession game, and on the next play, Ziare Wells ‘21 (17 points) nailed a corner pocket three to bring South Shore within 3 points. Burnett split a pair of free throws with 59.1 seconds left and the score was 85-83.

Brooklyn Collegiate had the ball and it looked like there was an opening for BC guard Ahmarie Simpkins ‘20 to drive to the basket. Simpkins (18 points) had dominated inside early in the game, and it was his opportunity to lock it up for BC. However, Prescott was able to slide into his path and drew the charge. It may have been the biggest play of the game in a game filled with big plays.

Kypplin Richvine (Ravi Rozier)