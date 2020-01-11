BRIARWOOD, NY – The #10 ranked Molloy Stanners are dead set on moving up in the rankings Friday night’s game against the NYCHoops.net #9 ranked Cardinal Hayes was to be a steppingstone towards that goal.

Hayes’ 5’10” guard Julian Soumaoro ’20 had an alternate objective which was not to let that happen. When the Stanners seemed to be gaining momentum in the first half, the senior point guard took matters in his own hands, draining four of his seven three-pointers en route to a 66 – 62 win.

“We started good defensively and offensively and then it kinda started to die out so I had to step up and hit shots,” Soumaoro said.

The Cardinals set the stage shortly after the tip-off with 5 – 0 run capped off by an alley-op from Soumaoro to Shemani Fuller ’20. Molloy clapped back with buckets from Christian Bliss ‘23 and Speedy Carcamo ’20 and led by 6 points as the second quarter got underway.