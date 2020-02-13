News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-13 11:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Sophomore NY guard is prolific

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

At 6'4" and averaging 29 points per game it's clear to see that sophomore guard J.J. Starling (Baldwinsville '22) is well on his way to being considered a highly thought of national recruit who can...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}