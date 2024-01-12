Someone’s Oh Had to Go
Cardozo Remain Undefeated Kings of Queens
OZONE PARK, NY – In the PSAL Queens, there are really but two dominant forces. The HS for Construction (Division AAAA – Queens II) and the Benjamin Cardozo HS (Div. AAAA – Queens I). Both teams were undefeated, and both teams will remain in first place in their respective divisions regardless of the outcome.
On Thursday, we got the chance to watch the visiting 12 – 0 Dozo Judges versus the 8 – 0 RedHawks in a winner take all for the borough’s top dog bragging rights. Someone’s 0 had to go and when the dust settled, the highly competitive match ended with Cardozo remaining undefeated, 78 – 67.
It was a new look Judges team that was bigger and taller. A squad that had superior firepower from the arc with scoring from Peter Douvres ’24 as well as in dominance in the paint from their big man Brandon Barrett ‘24. With perimeter help from Darious Mihai ’24, and Jordin Walker '24 Dozo took a 5-point lead which expanded to a 41 – 27 deficit at the half for the RedHawks.
In the second half, Construction Head Coach Cory Semper implored a different strategy, applying hardcore man-to-man pressure defense on its opponent with a specific focus on Douvres. In addition, point guard Darnell “Bam” Childs ‘24 was unleashed on Dozo, and it yielded immediate results.
Dozo lived by the jay in the first half but were dying by the jay in the third quarter as its advantage dwindled to eight points. Fortunately, Cardozo Head Coach Ron Naclerio had ground support by way of Barrett on the boards and maintained a 12-point lead going into the final quarter,
The fourth quarter presented an obstacle for the Judges when Barrett fouled out, but Douvres’s fuse re-lite, and he hit some clutch outside shots. The RedHawks did manage to pull to within eight but ultimately loss by double digits as time ran out.
Douvres led Cardozo with 22 points with Barrett adding 19 points. Childs was the high man for HS for Construction with a game high 32 points. The Judges are still undefeated at 13 - 0 with the RedHawks dropping to 8 - 1.