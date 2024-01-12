OZONE PARK, NY – In the PSAL Queens, there are really but two dominant forces. The HS for Construction (Division AAAA – Queens II) and the Benjamin Cardozo HS (Div. AAAA – Queens I). Both teams were undefeated, and both teams will remain in first place in their respective divisions regardless of the outcome.

On Thursday, we got the chance to watch the visiting 12 – 0 Dozo Judges versus the 8 – 0 RedHawks in a winner take all for the borough’s top dog bragging rights. Someone’s 0 had to go and when the dust settled, the highly competitive match ended with Cardozo remaining undefeated, 78 – 67.

It was a new look Judges team that was bigger and taller. A squad that had superior firepower from the arc with scoring from Peter Douvres ’24 as well as in dominance in the paint from their big man Brandon Barrett ‘24. With perimeter help from Darious Mihai ’24, and Jordin Walker '24 Dozo took a 5-point lead which expanded to a 41 – 27 deficit at the half for the RedHawks.