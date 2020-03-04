HEMPSTEAD, NY- Even during the roughest times on Tuesday night the players for St. Anthony's had little doubt that they would be the ones lifting the trophy after their NSCHSAA Championship Game against Holy Trinity.

The fact was that a very senior heavy lineup for the Friars had determined before the game that a defeat on Tuesday was not acceptable, and they as a unit were not going to let their final game be on the losing end.

That's where Andre Snoddy '20 came into play as down the stretch on Tuesday he made all the big plays necessary to make sure St. Anthony's were in a position to win as he came up clutch down the stretch of regulation to send the game to OT, and then in the extra session it was the senior stepping up big again as he had 18 points to lead the Friars to their second NSCHSAA title in three years with a 51-47 OT victory.

Snoddy knew in his heart of hearts that he couldn't lose on Tuesday. It's not that he didn't think it was possible, it was just knowing that it was the final time he would play for an NSCHSAA championship, he and the rest of his senior teammates felt as if losing just wasn't an option.

"We couldn't get this game back because most of us are seniors so we just said before the game we got to step up now because we're not finishing this on a loss," Snoddy stated.

He knew it wouldn't be easy going up against a tough and talented Holy Trinity team, but where there is a will there’s a way and as a team their mindset was to just make sure they found a way to get the job done.

Throughout the game though this was the definition of a back and forth contest with the lead trading sides more times than anyone could count. With 22 second left in regulation though it was St. Anthony's finding themselves in a very precarious position as they trailed 43-41. Friars head coach Sal Lagano called a timeout and made sure he set up a play for his star in Snoddy.

Lagano said that in that spot he had to give Snoddy the chance to make the play, and for Snoddy he said those are the type of moments he lives for.

"I spend a lot of time in the gym for moments like that where I can show I am one of the premier players on Long Island," Snoddy said.