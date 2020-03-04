Snoddy leads St. Anthony's to NSCHSAA crown in OT
HEMPSTEAD, NY- Even during the roughest times on Tuesday night the players for St. Anthony's had little doubt that they would be the ones lifting the trophy after their NSCHSAA Championship Game against Holy Trinity.
The fact was that a very senior heavy lineup for the Friars had determined before the game that a defeat on Tuesday was not acceptable, and they as a unit were not going to let their final game be on the losing end.
That's where Andre Snoddy '20 came into play as down the stretch on Tuesday he made all the big plays necessary to make sure St. Anthony's were in a position to win as he came up clutch down the stretch of regulation to send the game to OT, and then in the extra session it was the senior stepping up big again as he had 18 points to lead the Friars to their second NSCHSAA title in three years with a 51-47 OT victory.
Snoddy knew in his heart of hearts that he couldn't lose on Tuesday. It's not that he didn't think it was possible, it was just knowing that it was the final time he would play for an NSCHSAA championship, he and the rest of his senior teammates felt as if losing just wasn't an option.
"We couldn't get this game back because most of us are seniors so we just said before the game we got to step up now because we're not finishing this on a loss," Snoddy stated.
He knew it wouldn't be easy going up against a tough and talented Holy Trinity team, but where there is a will there’s a way and as a team their mindset was to just make sure they found a way to get the job done.
Throughout the game though this was the definition of a back and forth contest with the lead trading sides more times than anyone could count. With 22 second left in regulation though it was St. Anthony's finding themselves in a very precarious position as they trailed 43-41. Friars head coach Sal Lagano called a timeout and made sure he set up a play for his star in Snoddy.
Lagano said that in that spot he had to give Snoddy the chance to make the play, and for Snoddy he said those are the type of moments he lives for.
"I spend a lot of time in the gym for moments like that where I can show I am one of the premier players on Long Island," Snoddy said.
He would get the ball down on the left baseline and when Snoddy said he saw Titans star T.J. Long '20 playing too close he made his move and with a couple dribbles got himself to the rim and finished against some contact. That would tie the game up at 43, and while an extra session looked certain Mike Sixsmith '20 did get off a pretty good look at a game winner that fell just off the left side of the rim meaning four extra minutes would be needed to decide a Long Island Catholic Champion.
With Snoddy and Tristan Correa '20 each coming up big with midrange shots, and with big Louis Stallone '20 controlling the paint down low it looked as if St. Anthony's was in good shape up 50-44 lead in OT, but Long would hit his first three ball of the American to cut the deficit to 50-47 with 11.3 seconds to go.
Holy Trinity immediately fouled Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt '22, the only non-senior on the court at that time for St. Anthony's. With the Titans in the double bonus it was two shots at the FT line for the sophomore and while he missed the first time give Holy Trinity a bit of hope Lagano said he had little doubt the second one would be true.
"At that point, sometimes you just have to cut the cord and let them go and that was Jalyke's moment and I had faith in him," Lagano admitted.
That faith was proven to be right as Gaines-Wyatt connected on the important second FT to make it a two possession game and after Sixsmith missed a three on the other end for the Titans time would run out as St. Anthony's players and fans would celebrate as behind Snoddy's 18 points and Correa 12 it was the Friars who made sure that they did what they came in wanting to do in knocking off Holy Trinity 51-47 in OT for the NSCHSAA title.
Sixsmith would score 18 as well for Holy Trinity in the defeat, with Long scoring 11 in what is both of their final games in the Titans uniform
St. Anthony's though still has more to play as they now advance to take on Canisius out of Buffalo this coming Saturday back at Hofstra in the CHSAA Class A State Semifinals with the winner playing for the CHSAA State Championship, and while that would be a great accomplishment Snoddy was staying in the moment after Tuesday's win focused on how special and memorable this title win is for him, and the rest of this special group of Friars senior.
"We were the underdogs coming in but we all worked hard for this championship," Snoddy explained. "There was no doubt we were going to get it and we got it and it feels amazing."