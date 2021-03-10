SJU Zones In On NYC/Jersey Talent
With eight of the 14 players on the current St. John's roster hailing from the local New York area and tri-state area, Mike Anderson and staff have done a commendable job putting a fence around New...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news