RedStormReport.com has gathered its routine primer with all the details and things to know in St. John’s recruiting during the summer live period:

The first of two summer evaluation periods opens Thursday, meaning the St. John’s coaching staff will spend the next few days on the road monitoring prospects across the nation. This live period, which runs through Sunday evening, is the final session of AAU basketball as the NCAA has reserved the second summer window for NCAA-ran developmental camps. First-year coach Mike Anderson and his assistants are expected at several of the top circuits this weekend to evaluate perspective recruits and track targets through their games. The recruiting board under the new staff doesn’t appear clear yet as the staff spent the spring evaluating guys that would fit Anderson’s system, however, plenty of action has taken place on the recruiting trail between offers and visits.

Nike: Peach Jam, Peach Invitational Tournament 0North Augusta, South Carolina July 10-14th



Under Armour: UA Association (Atlanta, Georgia July 11-14th

Adidas: Adidas Gauntlet Finale Birmingham, Alabama July 11-14th All American JUCO Showcase Atlanta, Georgia July 13-14th

PSA Cardinals — One of the top grassroots program in the local area, the PSA Cardinals have clearly caught the eye of the St. John’s staff since Mike Anderson first watched the group upon his hiring in April. At least four Cardinals have announced new offers from St. John’s, including Queens native Hassan Diarra, arguably the top guard target on the board. Rivals150 forward RicH Springs and Diarra were both on campus for visits in June.

NY Jayhawks — No duo has taken more visits to St. John’s in recent years than four-star point guard Andre Curbelo and his running mate Zed Key. The high school and AAU teammates were recruited under the previous staff and have continued to be targets under Anderson, with Key officially getting offered in June on an unofficial visit.

NY Lightning — Another program the staff appears to be making team-wide inroads, the NY Lightning have begun to emerge as a notable team with St. John’s interest. Posh Alexander, a three-star guard out of Brooklyn, is the headliner of the group but offers have also been extended to teammates Max Amadasun and Dylan Wusu. The trio, among other teammates and coaches, made a group unofficial visit to campus in June.