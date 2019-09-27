News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-27 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Shemar Latty Goes Next Level

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

Playing in Class A in the CHSAA sometimes means getting overlooked, but for 6'0" guard Shemar Latty (St. Edmund's Prep '20) he is ready to show that he isn't just among the best on the lower levels...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}