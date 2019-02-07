SG Jaylen Davis commits to NEC school
On the final day of the PSAL regular season, shooting guard Jaylen Davis (Cardozo ’19) decided to end his recruitment and make his college commitment. Davis’s father Larry Davis notified NYCHoops.n...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news