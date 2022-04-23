Session II: Day 1 NIKE EYBL, UA, 3SSB-Adidas (NY Teams)

Some teams fell flat while others are clearing the way for a championship birth. The NIKE EYBL Peach Jam title might come home to New York if NH Lightning stays the course. Upstate New York team Corey Graham Elite have achieved perfection on the UA circuit and could cruise into the winner’s circle.

NH Lightning would dominate BABC 87-63. Leading the way 6’0” PG Tahaad Pettiford (Hudson Catholic, NJ ‘24) led with 18points, two assist, one board and one steal. Center 6’11” Youssouf Singare (Upper Room Christian, NY ‘23) added 13points, 8 boards, one assist and one steal. Rebounding machine 6’8” PF Tobe Awaka (Cardinal Hayes, NY ‘23) finished with 11points, 14 boards, four assist and two steals.

City Rocks defeated Mokan Elite 63-56. Big man 6’8” C Robert Yalden (Ashville School, WI ‘23) led with 18points, and seven boards. Yale commit 6’0” PG Trevor Mullin (Saint Sebastian School, MA ‘23) added 11points, 4 boards, and six assists for the win.

NY Renaissance took a 16-point loss to Georgia Stars 85-69. Shooting guard 6’6” Aaron Clark (Brewster Academy, NH ‘23) and 6’0” PG Ty-Laur Johnson (St Benedict’s Prep ‘23) finished with 15points apiece.

PSA Cardinals squeak by CP3 68-60. *Box score 4/22/22 not reported by EYBL.

Riverside Hawks rising star 6’9” PF Erheriene Godswill (Iona Prep HS, NY ‘24) did not play last night. Unbeknownst to the head Coach Derm Player with 50 plus college coaches in waiting there was salt sprinkled on Godswill. NYCHoops.net spoke with Coach Player, “Someone, told the NCAA he wasn’t here for the first 30 days of the school year, so he is not allowed to play.” The forward arrived in the United States back in January of 2022 and enrolled at Iona Prep HS.

EYBL

17U City Rocks 2-3

16U City Rocks 1-3

15U City Rocks 1-3

17U NY Renaissance 2-3

16U NY Renaissance 3-1

15U NY Renaissance 2-2

17U PSA Cardinals 3-2

16U PSA Cardinals 3-1

15U PSA Cardinals 3-0

17U NH Lightning 4-1

15U NH Lightning 4-0

UA

17U Riverside Hawks 3-2

16U Riverside Hawks 3-2

17U Rise Corey Graham Elite 4-0

16U Rise Corey Graham Elite 1-3

15U Rise Corey Graham Elite 3-1

17U Rise Team Fredette 2-3

16U Rise Team Fredette 0-5

15U Rise Team Fredette 1-3

Adidas 3SSB

17U NY Jayhawks 3-2

16U NY Jayhawks 3-2

15U NY Jayhawks 0-4 *4/22/22 score not reported

17U Wiz Kids 2-3