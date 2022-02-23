Scorched Earth: CHSAA NY Semis

MIDDLE VILLAGE, NY – Christ the King Regional HS was the star-studded scene of the crime where two teams were unceremoniously erased from the CHSAA “AA” NY Sectional Playoffs. Tuesday’s semifinal games were eliminated in the sports harshest and most unforgiving fashion. By sudden death and by blowouts The event was witnessed by celebrity guests Carmelo Anthony and rapper Meek Mill . Here are the brief recaps.

The Gaels had a brief lead at the start of the game, but that advantage abruptly vanished with the infused perimeter play of Stepinac’s 6'7" Isaiah Alexander '22 and Boogie Fland. Iona Prep put up a bit of resistance in the opening quarter with offense from 6'4" Bangaly Berete '23 and 5'10" PG Blaise New '23, but the New Rochelle school trailed by 13 going into the second quarter.

Iona Prep managed to close the gap as Ronald Greene, Jr. and 6'5" AJ Rodriguez '23 pushed back but Stepinac had already marked its territory and controlled the momentum. Trailing 27 – 21 at the half, the Gaels deficit grew exponentially in the third quarter as Samuel Gibbs chimed in offense. The Crusaders increased their lead to 18 as the fourth quarter began and advanced easily with a 22-point victory.

Alexander was the leading scorer for Stepinac with 18 points and 7 rebounds followed by Gibbs with 14 points and 8 rebounds. Berete was the high man for Iona Prep with 15 points.