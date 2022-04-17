Schofield Garners First High Major Offer
Less than a year after receiving his first Division 1 offer from Stony Brook, Poughkeepsie native Jason Schofield has gained a high major offer. The PSA Cardinals product was offered by Illinois fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news