BRONX, NY- For a half of basketball on Saturday it seemed as if Msgr. Scanlan were going to lose all the momentum they had built up over the past 10 days after wins over St. Raymond and Archbishop Stepinac. They were trailing 32-26 at the break to St. Francis Prep and weren't looking particularly good in doing so.

Enter though Rodney "D.J." Bailey '20 as on senior night it was one of the more underrated seniors on the Crusaders team who helped carry Scanlan as he poured in 19 second half points to see his team erase a 10 point third quarter deficit en route to a 63-51 victory over the Terriers.

While some players like Dayton commit Koby Brea '20 and recent 1,000 point career scorer Joe Munden '20 may get more credit, it's Bailey who according to Crusaders head coach Dwayne Mitchell is as integral a part of Scanlan's success as anyone.

"D.J has really matured and he is understanding this is it and he is playing with more of a sense of urgency and really leading us and doing the things you want and we are really depending on him to step up like he did today," Mitchell explained.

Without Bailey this result could've looked a lot different as Latiek Briscoe '22 would drain a three from the right wing at the halftime buzzer to give St. Francis Prep a 32-26 lead. Even after that though the Terriers came out with a strong start to the third and led 43-33 with 5:08 to go in the period as things looked to be clicking for the Brooklyn/Queens school on the road.

Bailey though would hit a three, then less than 10 seconds later it was Bailey off a turnover draining another three, and with less than a minute to go in the third quarter it was Bailey again showing off his range as he had 12 in the quarter to see Scanlan go from trailing by 10 to leading by 1 going to the fourth.

If there was one person who wouldn't let his team lose on this night, on senior night, it was going to be Bailey. A hyped up recruit coming into high school who never really grew but came up with maybe his biggest performance in his final game on the court he calls home.

"I just felt like I had to be a leader because we couldn't lose this game, not on senior night," Bailey stated. "That end of the third was the game changer I really felt and I said to my teammates going to the fourth we got to keep it up, we got to step it up more."