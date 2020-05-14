On April 21, New York City guard Ray Salnave posted on Twitter, “To everyone at Monmouth, thank you for the great 4 years. It’s been one hell of a ride. But after consideration and numerous talks I’ve decided to enter my name in the transfer portal and leave everything open. Forever a Hawk.”

Salnave had influx of interest from D-I offers from colleges in multiple conferences including Marquette, UCLA, Rhode Island, and Creighton.

“I would like to thank all programs that reached out and were willing to give me a chance for my last year,” said Salnave as he weighed his options. “After talks, I’ve decided to cut my list to these Final 3 schools.”

In early May, Salnave seemed to be leaning towards playing in the Big East as he trimmed his list down to St. John’s, DePaul, along with Loyola Marymount.

A 6’3” rough and rugged guard, Salnave averaged for the Monmouth Hawks. On Wednesday he made his choice. “I would like to thank everyone that was involved throughout the process. After careful thoughts, I’ve decided that DePaul would be best for me and my future athletic career.”

After redshirting his freshman year, Salnave scored 1000 points last season and was selected a second team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Last season, he averaged 14.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.2 apg and 1.5 spg while shooting 39.6% from the floor, 36.4% from three and 84.7% from the line.

As a redshirt sophomore Salnave registered 11.9 ppg. 4 rpg and 2.8 apg and converted 40.9%, 29.5% and 76%. He brings fierce competitiveness to the Blue Demons under head coach Dave Leitao.

Categorized as a graduate transfer, Salnave is eligible to play during the upcoming DePaul season.



