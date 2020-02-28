FRESH MEADOWS, NY- Having lost their star from last season's team to transfer before the school year began, this wasn't supposed to be a year St. Francis Prep was in contention for any sort of championship as most wrote off the Terriers as a young team a year or two away, that is except for everyone associated with the St. Francis Prep program.

They all held a belief that while very young the talent was there for them to do something special and do something special they did.

St. Francis Prep surprised nearly everyone by finishing first in the CHSAA Brooklyn/Queens Division during the regular season, and then after trailing by 6 going to the fourth quarter during Friday's Diocesan title game against Xaverian it was the young, scrappy group of Terriers who fought back and wouldn't be denied as Latiek Briscoe '22 scored the game winner with under 30 seconds to go, and then a last second stand that would seal the deal as in front of a packed crowd on their home floor it was St. Francis Prep who finished the job by knocking off the Clippers 57-56 for the school’s first Brooklyn/Queens Diocesan title since 1997.

Five of St. Francis Prep's top players are sophomores who came into the season with zero varsity experience, and with experience being the name of the game at times many picked the Terriers to finish near the bottom of the CHSAA which rubbed players like Key'Sean Maynard '22 the wrong way and immediately back in November put a chip on their shoulders.

"At the start of the year they ranked us 6th in all of Brooklyn/Queens so we got offended to that and worked hard in practice to show we weren't going to be sixth," Maynard stated.

Even Terriers head coach Jimmy Lynch saw it in his team as they heard the chirps from everyone that this wasn't a year anyone had to focus on St. Francis Prep with his young team using everything they heard before the season as motivation to show everyone they were wrong.

As the season moved along people started to see what St. Francis Prep was about and some got on the bandwagon, though even entering the postseason as the #1 seed in the Brooklyn/Queens Diocesan playoffs many were looking toward Christ the King or the Terriers opponents on Friday in Xaverian, but again the Terriers heard that this wasn't to be their year and were out again to prove those doubters wrong.

Xaverian in the championship would prove to be a difficult challenge, but it just seemed as if nothing was going to stop St. Francis Prep from achieving their destiny.

Things went well in the early going for the Terriers as they did a solid job closing out on the perimeter, and even though smaller than the Clippers it was St. Francis Prep doing a very good job on the glass denying Xaverian good looks down low which allowed them to take a 28-25 lead into halftime.

While St. Francis Prep was confident coming into the third quarter it proved to be a very rough start to the half as Xaverian scored the first 8 of the to take a 33-28 lead, and Briscoe was hit with a technical foul after he and Clippers guard Shawn Fulcher '21 exchanged words.

After a pair of threes from Billy Reyes '20 it was Xaverian grabbing their biggest lead of the game at 41-30 with 3:26 to go in the third. St. Francis Prep did a good job of containing things as the quarter went on but the ability to get into driving lanes for Fulcher and Nick Folk '21 was starting to give the Terriers trouble as the Clippers lead 49-43 going to the fourth.