In terms of character and personality, Johnuel “Boogie” Fland (Archbishop Stepinac HS, NY '24) is an accurate depiction of an old soul. You won't see him broadcasting himself on social media or drawing any attention to his exploits and decorated pedigree, which includes a recently attained 1,000-point milestone. He was able to reach this feat, of course, despite playing a Covid-truncated, slapdash schedule during his freshman season. Fland isn't one to jockey for the spotlight. He maintains a humble approach to everything, both on the floor and off it. The Kentucky-signee and Class of 2024 point guard is known to sustain a professional profile, not allowing room for even the slightest tinge of distraction into his life. And so, in this old school style of his, Fland's objective was to approach the prospect of success at the college level the old fashioned way, without any coddling.

Fland did not wish for anything to be handed to him during the recruitment process. He was hesitant to walk into a situation in which he was given lip service, instant promises or guarantees. Instead, Fland opted for the path which would give him the steadiest, most consistent workload and sustained motivation throughout the process. When Kentucky head coach John Calipari made it clear to Fland that everything he wanted would have to be earned and there were no givens, the message resonated with Fland significantly. "It was very important (in my decision)," Fland said. "You've got to work for everything you've got. You want to go in and work for it. I want to come in, pave my own way, and you know, do what I do." A major part of what Fland does is shoot the ball from range.

Advertisement

Johnuel "Boogie" Fland

It was established as a finer point of his hardwood trade following an eruptive sophomore summer. While playing for the PSA Cardinals on the AAU circuit, Fland proved he can knock down the outside shot with consistency and fire in from way-way, beyond the confines of the arc. It began with a 25-point, 8-for-10 performance, including 5-for-7 from 3-point land, en route to PSA's 53-50 victory over BABC during the EYBL Session II in Indiana. His adroit stroke translated instantly into his junior season, as Fland inherited a more substantial role as a prolific scorer and inimitable crunch time deliverer. The shifty gear changing guard has taken an once question mark enveloped his game and converted it into a powerful, bedrock asset. "It was a big jump and a big part of my game," Fland said of developing his outside shot. "I mean shooting, that's what the NBA is coming to, and that's what everything is coming to." Youth Movement: During Stepinac's 89-85 victory over Cardinal Hayes on Friday night, a glut of sophomores churned out commendable performances. Cardinal Hayes was led by the vertically explosive Trey Lewis, a 6-foot-4 underrated guard who scored 19 first-half points, stuck corner 3-pointers, scored via slick run-out buckets, and showed intriguing defensive versatility. Hayes was also bolstered by Malik Fields, a mutli-positional 6-foot-4 Class of 2026 guard with an interior game and a delicate touch from the perimeter.