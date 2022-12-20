MIDDLE VILLAGE, NY – No matter what anyone tells you, in basketball, size and height matters. When you’re outmatched in four of the five positions on the court, it matters even more. Such was the case on Tuesday evening at Christ the King Regional HS. The C.T.K. Royals played ping pong with St. Francis Prep for two quarters then turned the screws on the Terriers until they popped in the third quarter. The Royals then pulled ahead and coasted to a 54 – 43 victory.

After soundly beating NYCHoops.net #6 ranked Cardinal Hayes by 30 points on Sunday, Royals head coach Joe Arbitello was happy with the win over St. Francis Prep but not satisfied with his team’s performance. “Offensively, I think we’re still unsure with the basketball,” said Arbitello. “I think we’re passing well but we’ve got to get better offensively.”

Those concerns bore fruit in the first half as Josh Pascarelli ‘23 led the Terriers to a four-point lead in the opening quarter and. That deficit was cut in half as Devin Vanterpool ‘23 and Markell Alston ‘25 effectively countered St. Francis Prep.